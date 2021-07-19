Ex-Green Beret Gets 2-Year Term for Helping Ghosn's Escape

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday sentenced former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor, 60, to two years in prison for assisting Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan while the former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> chairman was on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct.

The Tokyo court also sentenced Taylor's son, Peter, 28, to one year and eight months in prison.

Prosecutors had sought a prison term of two years and 10 months for the father and two years and six months for the son.

The defense side had asked for suspended sentences for the two U.S. citizens, claiming that the escape was planned by Ghosn.

According to the indictment, the Taylors helped Ghosn's escape in late 2019 by hiding him in a musical instrument box to allow him to board a private jet at Kansai International Airport in western Japan, while knowing that his bail conditions included a ban on travel abroad. Ghosn is believed to have used the jet to leave Japan for Lebanon via Turkey.

