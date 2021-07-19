People in Shelter after Atami Mudslide Get Vaccinated

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 19 (Jiji Press)--COVID-19 vaccinations began Monday for people who are taking shelter at a hotel in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, after the violent mudslide that occurred in the central Japan city earlier this month, with an aim to prevent group infections.

The Shizuoka prefectural government and the Atami municipal government decided to inoculate the evacuees on a priority basis as they are unlikely to be able to return home anytime soon.

Vaccinations are given to evacuees aged 12 or older, excluding those who have already been vaccinated, as well as to Atami municipal government officials who are engaged in the operations of the evacuation center set up at the hotel.

The shots will be available Monday and Tuesday at Juntendo University Shizuoka Hospital in the city of Izunokuni in Shizuoka. A total of 82 people are planning to get vaccinated over the two days and receive their second-round inoculations on Aug. 10-11.

"There are many elderly people at the evacuation center and I may transmit the virus to them if I get infected," said Yuji Shima, a 50-year-old man from Atami who received a vaccination on Monday morning. "Having been vaccinated, I feel relieved."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]