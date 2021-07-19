Japan's COVID-19 Cases Increasing Ahead of Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan appears to be in a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections as new cases are increasing ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics Friday.

Total COVID-19 cases in the country rose by 20,918 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT) from a week before to 842,224, a faster increase than the preceding week's growth of 13,891.

The death toll from the coronavirus increased by 93 to 15,063 in the past week.

By prefecture, Tokyo had 7,478 new cases over the past week, one-third of the nationwide total. The capital had 189,116 cases in total.

Kanagawa came second with 2,797 new cases, followed by Osaka, with 1,898, Saitama, with 1,754, and Chiba, with 1,530.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]