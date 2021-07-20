Musician Oyamada Steps Down from Opening Ceremony Duties

Newsfrom Japan

On July 19, the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games announced that Oyamada Keigo, the musician who performs as “Cornelius,” was stepping down from his position as a provider of music for the Opening Ceremonies. The announcement came in the wake of revelations that Oyamada had taken part in physical and mental abuse of other students, including the disabled, during his youth. [DPA Jiji]

