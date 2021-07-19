Japan Raps Diplomat in South Korea over Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Monday criticized the deputy chief of mission at its embassy in South Korea over what it saw as inappropriate remarks made to local media.

The remarks by Hirohisa Soma, deputy head of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, are "extremely inappropriate as a diplomat and very regrettable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will decide what to do with Soma appropriately, Kato said.

South Korean broadcaster JTBC on Friday said that a senior Japanese Embassy official during a conversation with one of its reporters used a sexually explicit expression when talking about South Korean President Moon Jae-in's possible visit to Japan.

Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi reprimanded Soma after he received a protest from South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]