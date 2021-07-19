Tokyo Reports 727 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 727 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, up by 225 from a week before.

The daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo fell below 1,000 for the first time in six days.

Of Monday's new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group by age, at 204, followed by those in their 30s, at 173, those in their 40s, at 127, and those in their 50s, at 82, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. People aged 65 or over accounted for 27.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 1,100.4 as of Monday, up 45.4 pct from a week earlier. In Tokyo, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under the metropolitan government's standards rose by two from Sunday to 60.

Across the country, 2,329 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. It was the first time for the nationwide daily figure to exceed 2,000 on a Monday since May 24.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]