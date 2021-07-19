S. Korea's Moon Not to Visit Japan for Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 19 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Moon Jae-in will not visit Japan for Friday's opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the presidential office said Monday.

Japanese and South Korean diplomats held discussions to realize a Moon visit to Japan for a summit with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Seoul, however, concluded that such a meeting would fail to yield the desirable results in the current situation.

The two countries have discussed how to make progress over pending history issues and advance future-oriented cooperation, said Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary to the president.

But the agreement reached so far is short of what can be considered a desirable outcome for a summit, Park said, though he added that the gap in understanding between the two sides has narrowed considerably.

Park also said that all circumstances were taken into consideration when the decision to cancel Moon's trip was made.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]