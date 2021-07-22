Sugita's Tenure as Deputy Chief Cabinet Sec. to Break Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Kazuhiro Sugita will become Japan's longest-serving deputy chief cabinet secretary for administrative affairs on Sunday, with 3,134 days in office, overtaking Teijiro Furukawa.

Sugita, 80, maintains a tight grip on the bureaucratic apparatus, on the back of the deep trust he has enjoyed from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his immediate predecessor, Shinzo Abe, as well as an extensive information network.

He has earned the moniker of guardian of the prime minister's office due to his role in crisis management, but he has also received critical reviews that bureaucrats have cowered under his watch.

Due to his advanced age, there is increasingly keen interest in how long he will stay in the position.

Sugita joined the National Police Agency 1966 and worked for many years in the security field, including public security affairs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]