40 M. People in Japan to Make Domestic Trips This Summer: JTB

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Some 40 million people in Japan are estimated to make overnight or longer domestic trips during this year's summer vacation period between Tuesday and Aug. 31, according to major travel agency JTB Corp.

Although the figure grew 5.3 pct from a year before, it was 40 pct lower than the number in 2019, before the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Many people are apparently refraining from traveling due to concerns about a further rise in COVID-19 infection cases.

The JTB estimate, released Monday, was based on the results of a survey and economic indicators.

In the survey, which covered 10,000 people aged 15-79 nationwide between July 5 and 9, about 80 pct of respondents said they would certainly or probably not go on trips.

