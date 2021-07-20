Calls Growing within LDP for Delaying Lower House Poll until Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Within Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, there are growing calls for holding the next House of Representatives election as late as possible, in light of the falling approval rate of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet.

With the current term of Lower House members to expire on Oct. 21, the next general election has to take place by this autumn. Under current law, the latest possible date for the election is Nov. 28.

Suga is believed to be planning to dissolve the Lower House soon after the Tokyo Paralympic Games end on Sept. 5. He apparently aims to use momentum from the LDP's possible victory in the following general election to win an LDP leadership race uncontested. His remaining term as LDP president will end on Sept. 30.

In this scenario, the Lower House poll would likely be held on Oct. 3, 10 or 17, prior to an LDP leadership election.

Suga said on television Saturday that his administration will prioritize coronavirus measures. On his strategy to dissolve the Lower House, he said, "My term is limited, so is the term of Lower House members. From this perspective, (a Lower House breakup) will come into sight."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]