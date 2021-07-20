Britain's Princess Anne to Skip Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Britain's Princess Anne, who serves as president of the British Olympic Association, said Monday that she will not attend the Tokyo Olympics, which will start on Friday.

Princess Anne made the announcement as part of her video message to cheer up the British delegation for the Tokyo Games, released by the Royal Household.

The princess made the decision apparently in consideration of national sentiment in Japan, where many people are opposed to the staging of the Tokyo Olympics amid the lingering coronavirus crisis and are showing increasing wariness over foreigners.

Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth, competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a member of the British equestrian team. She has also been serving as a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1988.

The princess was expected to visit Japan for the Tokyo Games but said in the video message, "Although I'm sad not to be there in person, I and the whole nation will be cheering for you and proudly supporting you from home."

