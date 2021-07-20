Time Is Coming for Athletes, Japan to Shine: IOC Bach

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The time is coming for athletes and Japan to shine as the Tokyo Olympics is slated to start on Friday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said at a general meeting of the IOC in the host city on Tuesday.

"Now the stage is set for the athletes to shine and inspire the world," Bach said in his speech. "This is also the time for Japan to shine."

At the outset of the IOC meeting, participants offered silent prayers to people who have died from COVID-19 coronavirus disease around the world.

Bach expressed gratitude for the "heroic efforts" of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and others amid the pandemic. "it is thanks to them that we can be together again," he said.

Speeches were also given by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita, Tokyo Games organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]