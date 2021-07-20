77 Pct of Children Born Stateless in Japan Acquire Nationality

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of children who had acquired nationality as of April this year after being born stateless in Japan in 2016-2020 stood at 77.4 pct, a survey by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan showed Tuesday.

The rest, or 22.6 pct, remained stateless, according to the survey, which covered 305 children. The survey found that most of the children became stateless mainly for procedural reasons.

Of the total, 232 became stateless due to a lack of documents and other materials to prove their nationality. For 63, procedures to acquire nationality were not completed at embassies in Japan while five were unable to obtain nationality as their parents did not live in the United States for a sufficient period. Both parents of three children were stateless. The mothers of two children did not have any nationality.

According to the government agency, stateless people can get resident status in Japan and residence certificates from municipal governments. But there are some disadvantages for them, such as being unable to obtain a passport.

A total of 627 people with no nationality were in Japan as of the end of 2020.

