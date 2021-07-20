Tokyo Games Minister Hopes for Paralympics with Spectators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Tamayo Marukawa, Japanese minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, said Tuesday she hopes that spectators will be accepted at the Paralympic Games "if the situation allows."

"We want to create an environment in which schoolchildren will be able watch the Games live," Marukawa told a press conference, adding that measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus will continue to be taken during the Paralympics, slated to be held between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5.

On July 8, the Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee agreed to decide the number of live spectators at the Paralympics after the Aug. 8 end of the Olympics.

For the Tokyo Olympics, spectators will be banned at all venues in the Japanese capital and three neighboring prefectures, as well as in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, due to the prolonged coronavirus epidemic. Fans will be accepted conditionally at venues in Miyagi Prefecture, adjacent to Fukushima, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, and the central prefecture of Shizuoka.

