Sumo Wrestler Found Using Cannabis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese professional sumo wrestler Takagenji has been found to have used cannabis, the Japan Sumo Association said Tuesday.

Takagenji, whose real name is Satoshi Kamiyama, is in the second-tier juryo division after competing in the makuuchi top division.

The 24-year-old from Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, is staying home at the instruction of his stablemaster, Tokiwayama. The wrestler is under investigation by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

The association's compliance committee will consider punitive measures for the wrestler.

According to the association, it received information on Takagenji's use of the drug Saturday. The wrestler tested positive after taking a urine test Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]