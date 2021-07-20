Japan Emperor to Attend Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, set to be held at the National Stadium in the capital Friday, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee on Wednesday last week asked for the Emperor's participation in the ceremony. Talks are underway for Emperor Naruhito, who serves as honorary patron of the Summer Games, to declare the opening of the Olympics at the ceremony.

Empress Masako will not attend the ceremony as the number of participants will be limited amid a resurgence of novel coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo, according to the agency.

The agency also said that Emperor Naruhito will hold meetings with foreign dignitaries visiting Japan for the Olympics without the presence of Empress Masako. Around 20 International Olympic Committee officials, including President Thomas Bach, will be invited to the Imperial Palace on Thursday, and about as many foreign leaders to the same palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Friday, before the opening ceremony, the agency said.

Infection prevention measures will be in place at the meetings, such as all participants wearing a face mask. No food or drinks will be served.

