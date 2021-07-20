Britain to Assign Patrol Vessels to Indo-Pacific Permanently

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Britain will permanently assign two offshore patrol vessels to the Indo-Pacific region from later this year to contribute to regional security, visiting British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Tuesday.

Britain will also deploy a Littoral Response Group in the region in the coming years, he said in a joint press conference in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi, after their meeting.

The announcement reflects Britain's commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific region. In its integrated review of foreign and security policy, published in March, Britain announced its "tilt" to the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the British Defense Ministry, countries including Japan and Australia are expected to provide support for the permanent deployment.

Wallace's trip to Japan preceded a planned visit to Japan by the British carrier strike group led by the cutting-edge aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

