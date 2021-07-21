Keidanren Head Not to Attend Olympic Opening Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Tuesday he will not attend Friday's opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

He joined many other Japanese business leaders who are planning to skip the ceremony apparently in consideration of wariness among the public about staging the Games amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Such business leaders include Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> President Akio Toyoda, Panasonic Corp. <6752> President Yuki Kusumi, Kengo Sakurada, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai), and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Akio Mimura. Toyota and Panasonic are top-tier sponsors of the Tokyo Games.

Tokura told a press conference that he decided not to attend the opening ceremony by comprehensively taking into consideration the Japanese government's declaration of a fresh coronavirus state of emergency and confusions concerning the staging of the Olympics.

"Not attending the ceremony will not bring about any changes in the significance and values of the Olympics," Tokura said. "I'm sincerely wishing for the success of the Games."

