Tokyo Olympic Competitions to Start Wed.

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The first competitions of the Tokyo Olympics will take place on Wednesday in the run-up to the opening ceremony of the Games on Friday after a one-year delay caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The opener will be a softball game between Japan and Australia in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, from 9 a.m. (midnight Tuesday GMT).

Women's soccer games will start at 4:30 p.m., with Japan facing Canada in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, from 7:30 p.m.

Softball will make its comeback to the Olympic program since it was dropped after the 2008 Beijing Games, when Japan won the gold medal.

In women's soccer, Japan will be competing in the Olympics for the first time since the 2012 London Games, when it took the silver medal. It failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

