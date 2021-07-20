Tokyo Confirms 1,387 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 1,387 coronavirus cases Tuesday, up 557 from a week earlier and topping 1,000 for the first time in two days.

The daily number of people found with the highly infectious delta variant, first identified in India, hit a record high of 317.

"The daily count of over 1,300 cases is considerably high for a Tuesday," a metropolitan government official said, warning that positive cases may increase further this week.

Tokyo reported 448 cases in their 20s, 300 in their 30s, 234 in their 40s and 179 in their 50s. People aged 65 or older accounted for 36.

The Japanese capital's daily tally averaged 1,180 for the last week, up 49.3 pct from the preceding week.

