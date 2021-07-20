Japan Secures Supply of Moderna Vaccines for 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has signed a contract with Moderna Inc. for the supply of novel coronavirus vaccines in 2022, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Japan will receive 50 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 25 million people, from the U.S. biotechnology company next year.

Japan made the deal assuming a third additional shot that covers variants of the novel coronavirus. The Moderna vaccine currently requires two shots for a person to be fully vaccinated.

According to the health ministry, the vaccines will be imported as early as January.

Moderna is currently developing a vaccine to neutralize variants including highly infectious one called delta.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]