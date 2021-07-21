Japan, U.S., S. Korea Affirm Cooperation on N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Senior foreign affairs officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea on Wednesday affirmed their nations' close cooperation for the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

The officials met in Tokyo for the first three-way talks of vice-ministerial-level diplomats since October 2017.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has indicated a policy of taking a practical approach toward North Korea in cooperation with Japan and South Korea and searching for diplomatic solutions to issues related to the reclusive country.

In a joint press conference after the meeting, Sherman said that trilateral cooperation is of critical importance in realizing the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

