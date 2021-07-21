Terunofuji Promoted to Highest Sumo Rank of Yokozuna

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association decided Wednesday to promote Terunofuji to the highest rank of yokozuna in the makuuchi top division of professional sumo from the second-highest rank of ozeki.

The promotion of the 29-year-old Mongolian-born wrestler, whose real name is Gantulga Ganerdene, was unanimously approved at an association panel meeting for deciding each wrestler's rank for the autumn grand tournament starting on Sep. 12 and at an extraordinary meeting of the association's executive board.

Terunofuji, who belongs to the Isegahama stable, became the 73rd yokozuna and the fifth Mongolian-born yokozuna after Asashoryu, Hakuho, Harumafuji and Kakuryu.

He was the first sumo wrestler to be promoted to yokozuna since Japan's Reiwa era started in May 2019.

The previous promotion to the top position was made for Kisenosato in 2017, who retired from the ring in 2019 and now serves as a sumo elder under the name Araiso.

