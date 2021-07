Newsfrom Japan

Yamamoto Yū sends a two-run homer out of the park to contribute to Japan’s opening 8–1 win over Australia in the women’s softball competition on July 21 at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium. Japan followed up the next day with a 3–2 win over Mexico to bring its record in the preliminary round to 2–0. [Jiji]

© Jiji Press Ltd., All Rights Reserved.