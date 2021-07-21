WHO Chief Lauds Tokyo Games as "Celebration of Hope"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his support for the Tokyo Games on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony of the Olympics, praising the event as a "celebration of hope" amid the lingering global coronavirus pandemic.

At a two-day general meeting of the International Olympic Committee in the Japanese capital from Tuesday, Tedros said that "the mark of success in the coming fortnight is not zero cases" but "making sure that any cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible, and onward transmission is interrupted."

The Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed by one year due to the pandemic, will run through Aug. 8.

IOC President Thomas Bach has been stressing that the Games pose no risk to people in the Olympic Village and Japan, expressing confidence in countermeasures against the virus.

Meanwhile, Tedros suggested that, "There is no zero risk in life; there is only more risk, or less risk."

