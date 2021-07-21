Japan Govt Agrees Introduction of Miyajima Visitor Tax

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry said Wednesday that it agrees the introduction of a new tax on visitors to the island of Miyajima in Hiroshima Prefecture, home to the Itsukushima Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Under the new tax system, 100 yen per person will be added to fares for ferries to the island in the western Japan city of Hatsukaichi.

The city government plans to launch the new system around spring 2023, depending on the coronavirus situation.

Miyajima is a popular sightseeing spot for both domestic and foreign tourists. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, the number of visitors there reached a record high of about 4.65 million.

The visitor tax will mainly target tourists. Residents of Miyajima, commuters and students on school trips to the island will be exempt from the tax.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]