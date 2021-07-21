Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 6-Month High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 1,832 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since the daily figure hit 1,839 on Jan. 16.

The latest tally jumped by 683 from a week earlier and averaged 1,277.6 for the last week, up 55.2 pct from the preceding week.

Japan confirmed a total of 4,943 new infection cases and 20 fatalities. Severely ill patients decreased 16 from Tuesday to 390, the health ministry said.

In Tokyo on Wednesday, new infections were reported among all age groups from under 10 to 100 or over. Of the total, 577 were in their 20s, 410 in their 30s, 294 in their 40s, and 233 in their 50s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 67.

Under the metropolitan government's criteria, the number of severely ill patients rose by four from the previous day to 64.

