Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases May Reach 2,600 during Olympics

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's daily new COVID-19 cases will reach some 2,600 during the Tokyo Olympics, set to close on Aug. 8, if the current situation continues, experts warned Wednesday.

"Tokyo will experience a crisis far worse than the third wave of infections in two weeks" if the daily count continues to grow at the current rate, the experts told a meeting of the Tokyo metropolitan government to monitor the infection situation in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo stood at 1,170 as of Tuesday, up 1.5-fold from a week before.

The figure will reach 2,598 on Aug. 3 if the current rate of growth continues, far exceeding 1,816 as of Jan. 11 at the peak of the third wave.

Tokyo had 2,388 hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, double the month-before level. People in their 40s and 50s accounted for 42 pct of the total.

