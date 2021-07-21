Japan Projects to Balance Budget 2 Years Earlier

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The Cabinet Office presented an estimate on Wednesday that Japan will be able to balance its budget in fiscal 2027, two years earlier than the previous projection, under a scenario assuming more than 3 pct nominal economic growth.

Still, the government will fall short of its goal of bringing the primary budget balance for the central and local governments to a surplus in fiscal 2025, according to the new projection.

The Cabinet Office submitted the projection to a meeting of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, chaired by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

A primary budget surplus means that the government can finance its spending on policy measures, except for debt-serving costs, without issuing new debt.

In fiscal 2020, Japan's budget deficit increased sharply due to a range of measures to address the novel coronavirus epidemic, but national tax revenue was about 5.7 trillion yen higher than previously estimated.

