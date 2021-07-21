Akashi Crowd Crush Victims Remembered 20 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Akashi, Hyogo Pref., July 21 (Jiji Press)--Victims of a fatal crowd crush after a fireworks show in the western Japan city of Akashi were remembered Wednesday, the 20th anniversary of the incident.

Citizens offered prayers in front of a memorial on a pedestrian overpass, where the incident happened on July 21, 2001, leaving 11 people, including children, dead and 247 people injured.

Around 8:45 p.m. (11:45 a.m. GMT), when the incident happened 20 years ago, three bereaved family members laid flowers.

Kiyoshi Miki, 52, who lost his second daughter, Yuina, then 8, said he came to the site in the hope of preventing the incident from being forgotten.

Akashi Mayor Fusaho Izumi said he was under the overpass when the incident happened. "There is no end to the responsibilities of the administrative authorities," he said.

