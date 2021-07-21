Visitors to Japan Tumble 99.4 Pct in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The number of visitors to Japan in January-June dived 99.4 pct from a year earlier to 96,300, the fewest ever for the first half, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization's estimate released Wednesday.

In January, the number of foreign visitors recovered to 46,500 thanks to the gradual easing of Japan's entry restrictions on the back of decreasing new coronavirus cases.

But the government tightened the border control again due to the spread of, among others, the highly infectious delta variant of the novel virus.

From February, monthly visitor numbers remained at around 10,000.

The decision to bar spectators from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics dashed expectations that foreign tourists would come back to Japan in line with the Games.

