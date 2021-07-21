Some 15 World Leaders to Visit Japan for Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from some 15 countries and international organizations are set to visit Japan for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.

Sports ministers from some 70 countries are also scheduled to visit Japan, Kato told a news conference.

Talks with those leaders and ministers "will provide us with very precious opportunities" at a time when face-to-face diplomacy is restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kato said.

But the number of top leaders visiting Japan for the ceremony will be far lower than initially expected, because many decided not to travel to the Asian country as the novel coronavirus is still raging in many parts of the world.

At the time of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, about 80 world leaders visited Britain. The Japanese government made preparations to receive as many leaders.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]