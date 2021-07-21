U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Skips Olympic Village: NBC

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. women's gymnastics team will not be staying at the Olympic Village in Tokyo's Harumi waterfront district and will take quarters at a nearby hotel instead, NBC News has reported.

USA Gymnastics said that the team had always intended to stay at a hotel, according to the U.S. broadcaster's online dispatch from Tokyo on Tuesday.

The U.S. term may view the village as unsafe, with athletes and staff members of other teams testing positive for the novel coronavirus one after another.

"It was also a decision that we all made together," Cecile Landi, who coaches Simone Biles, the winner of four 2016 Olympic gold medals, tweeted Sunday. "We feel like we can control the athletes and our safety better in a hotel setting."

The organizing committee for the Tokyo Games has made efforts to prevent athletes from contracting the virus by isolating them in an Olympic village "bubble."

