Japan's Vaccine Passport to Be Accepted in 7 Nations

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's vaccine passport, a certificate for coronavirus vaccine recipients traveling overseas, will be accepted in at least seven countries, the government said Wednesday.

The seven are Italy, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria, Poland, South Korea and Estonia.

In Italy, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria and Poland, holders of Japanese vaccine passports will be exempted from requirements such as submitting coronavirus negative certificates, undergoing quarantine and taking coronavirus tests after the arrival.

South Korea will accept the vaccine passport as one of the documents needed to issue a certificate of exemption from coronavirus quarantine.

Estonia has also agreed to accept the vaccine passport, though the country does not require quarantine or coronavirus polymerase chain reaction tests in its immigration procedures at present.

