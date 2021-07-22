COVID-19 Infections Decrease Sharply among Vaccinated Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Novel coronavirus infections have decreased to less than one-10th among elderly citizens in Japan who were fully vaccinated, a health ministry advisory team said Wednesday.

An analysis of new infection cases over the 11 days through Thursday found that 0.9 people per 100,000 population caught the virus among fully vaccinated elderly people aged 65 or over, while the number was 13.0 among unvaccinated people in the same age group.

The results, presented at a meeting Wednesday, are the first nationwide data showing the possible impact of COVID-19 vaccinations on infections that were made available by the advisory team.

The share of people aged 65 or over in all new coronavirus cases has also dropped in Tokyo. The share stood at 3.7 pct over the week through Monday, down from 21.9 pct in late March before Japan began inoculating elderly people, according to the team.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases confirmed 130 breakthrough cases between April and June in which vaccinated people got infected. In some cases, the detected virus was still capable of infecting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]