Tokyo Games Medalists to Get Special Reconstruction Bouquet

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Athletes winning gold, silver and bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics would be given a special bouquet made with flowers grown in northeastern Japan areas struck hard by the March 2011 disasters.

"We would like to deliver our gratitude for the support we have received from all over the world for the reconstruction of areas afflicted by" the huge earthquake and tsunami, an official at the Nippon Flower Council said. The council has proposed to the Tokyo Games organizing committee that a special bouquet thanking for the reconstruction assistance be presented to Tokyo Games medal winners.

The "victory bouquet" for medal-winning Olympians comprises sunflowers grown in many areas in Miyagi Prefecture as "a symbol of reconstruction," Japanese gentians with chic indigo petals from Iwate Prefecture and gorgeous Eustoma grandiflorum from Fukushima Prefecture, according to the council. The bouquet for Paralympic medalists will use pink roses from Miyagi for sunflowers.

With the postdisaster reconstruction still continuing some 10 years after the disasteres, the council hopes that showing flowers from disaster areas at the Olympics and Paralympics, which draw attention from across the globe, will help let the world know that people in the areas keep hanging on, the official said.

Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima were hit hardest by the quake and tsunami. Also, Fukushima is home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, which sustained heavy damage from the natural disaster and experienced an unprecedented triple meltdown.

