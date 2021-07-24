Past Olympics Failed to Boost Sports Participation: Study

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Many past Olympic Games failed to increase citizens' sports participation in host nations, though such a boost is billed as a benefit of holding the Olympics, an international team has found.

The research team analyzed changes in citizens' participation in sports and other physical activity before and after eight Olympics Games held in and after 1996, according to the team's study recently published in the online edition of the British medical journal Lancet.

"The brand value of the Olympics has not been utilized sufficiently" to increase population-based physical activity, said University of Tokyo lecturer Masamitsu Kamada, a member of the team.

Kamada stressed the need for governments, municipalities and sponsor companies to jointly take long-term measures to encourage citizens to play sports and engage in physical activity and make sports opportunities widely available.

The team analyzed five summer Games, including the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and three winter Games, including the 1998 Nagano Olympics, for which at least three surveys have been conducted on the impact of the sporting event on sports participation.

