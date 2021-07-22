Tokyo Olympics Show Director Fired over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said Thursday that it has dismissed Kentaro Kobayashi as show director of the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies over his past anti-Semitic remarks.

Kobayashi, a former comedian, has been under fire for his past comedy act that mocked the Holocaust.

On Wednesday, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a U.S. Jewish rights group, condemned Kobayashi over the act.

"Any association of this person to the Tokyo Olympics would insult the memory of six million Jews and make a cruel mockery of the Paralympics," Abraham Cooper, SWC associate dean and global social action director, said in a statement.

The Tokyo Games organizing committee said Kobayashi had made remarks that mocked a painful historical fact during a past act. "We apologize for this situation just before the opening ceremony," the committee said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]