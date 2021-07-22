Tokyo Olympics Show Director Fired over Holocaust Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said Thursday that it has dismissed Kentaro Kobayashi as show director of the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies over his past anti-Semitic remarks.

Kobayashi, a former comedian, has been under fire for his past comedy act that mocked the Holocaust. His removal from the post of show director came only a day before the opening ceremony.

The organizing committee said it is preparing to hold the opening ceremony as scheduled. There is no part of the ceremony that is directed by Kobayashi alone, it said.

The committee said that Kobayashi was "dismissed from his post after a joke he had made in the past about a painful historical event was brought to light."

"In the short time remaining before the opening ceremony, we offer our deepest apologies for any offense and anguish this matter may have caused to the many people involved in the Olympic Games, as well as to the citizens of Japan and the world," the committee said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]