Japan Improves to 2-0 in Olympic Women's Softball

Fukushima, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan improved to 2-0 in the women's Olympic softball tournament in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Thursday, a day before the official opening of the Tokyo Games.

The Japanese team defeated Mexico 3-2 in a tiebreaker at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium following an 8-1 win over Australia in their tournament opener on Wednesday.

