Medical Workers, Relatives of COVID-19 Victims Worried about Olympics

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--With the Tokyo Olympics opening despite a resurgence in new cases of novel coronavirus infection in Japan's capital and elsewhere in the country, Japanese medical workers and people who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19 have voiced concerns.

A 26-year-old nurse in the Kansai region of western Japan contracted the coronavirus in early May as an infection cluster occurred at her workplace. Still suffering after-effects such as fatigue, stomach inflammation and dizziness, she has been unable to return to work.

"It took time for me to find a facility where I could be hospitalized (when I developed COVID-19 symptoms)," she said. "I'm afraid that the medical system will collapse again, due to the Olympic Games."

"Honestly speaking, I'm not interested in the Olympics, so I would not watch the Games on television," she said. "I can't rejoice at the start of the Olympic Games at a time when my colleagues have been busy treating severely ill COVID-19 patients."

A Tokyo woman in her 50s who lost her father in his 80s last year due to the novel coronavirus said, "My father's death did not seem so real to me just after he passed away, but I have recently started to feel a sense of loss."

