Public Urged to Quietly Enjoy Olympics at Home

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Health experts have urged the public to enjoy watching the Tokyo Olympic Games on television quietly at home at a time when a fifth wave of novel coronavirus infections has possibly started mainly in the Japanese capital and surrounding areas.

A group of experts, including Shigeru Omi, who heads a Japanese government task force on COVID-19, and International University of Health and Welfare professor Koji Wada, proposed in mid-June that Olympic events be held without live spectators.

The Tokyo Games organizing committee, the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee decided June 21 to accept up to 10,000 spectators at each Olympic venue.

Earlier this month, however, decisions were made to ban spectators at all venues in Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. Fans will be conditionally accepted only at venues in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, and the central prefecture of Shizuoka.

"Given the current severe infection situation, it is appropriate to ban live spectators (at most venues) although it was a difficult decision," Wada said, adding that the decision would be meaningless unless efforts to slow the current rapid pace of growth in new infection cases are made.

