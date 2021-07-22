Tokyo Confirms 1,979 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 1,979 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the metropolitan government said, an increase of 671 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital rose 55.7 pct from a week before to 1,373.4.

Thursday's new cases included 658 among those in their 20s, 399 in their 30s, 314 in their 40s and 246 in their 50s. There were 66 new cases among those aged 65 or older.

Tokyo had 65 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, an increase of one from Wednesday.

Across Japan, 5,397 new cases were confirmed, the first daily tally above 5,000 since May 22.

