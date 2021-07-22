Suga Holds Talks with U.S. First Lady

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held talks over dinner on Thursday with U.S. first lady Jill Biden, who was in Japan to attend Friday's opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

The talks with the U.S. first lady were part of Suga's marathon of meetings with global leaders visiting Tokyo for the Olympics opening ceremony.

Suga told the U.S. first lady that he welcomes her from the bottom of his heart and that the visit is of great significance from the standpoint of Japan-U.S. relations.

The first lady said she hopes for the success of the Tokyo Games.

In a separate meeting with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, Suga outlined Japan's COVID-19 vaccine sharing efforts.

