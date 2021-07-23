Noted Children's Literature Author Masamoto Nasu Dies at 79

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Famed Japanese children's literature author Masamoto Nasu, known mainly for the "Zukkoke Sannin-gumi" series, died of pulmonary emphysema at a hospital in the city of Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday. He was 79.

A native of Hiroshima, Nasu was exposed to radiation from the U.S. atomic bomb dropped on the western Japan city on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II, at his home about 3 kilometers from the hypocenter when he was 3 years old.

Based on the experience, Nasu wrote a number of books opposing wars and nuclear weapons, and seeking peace, including "E de Yomu Hiroshima no Genbaku," a picture book published in 1995, which tells children of the horror of nuclear weapons.

After working as a company employee following graduation from what is now Shimane University in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, Nasu started his career as author. In 1978, he released the first book from the Zukkoke Sannin-gumi series, which features a trio of elementary school boys nicknamed Hachibe, Hakase and Mo-chan.

The series reached the final 50th volume in 2004, with the total circulation for the 50 volumes amounting to some 25 million copies, the most for a children's literature work in Japan in the postwar period. It was also made into a movie, television drama and anime.

