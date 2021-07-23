Little Festivity on Eve of Official Opening of Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Some enthusiasm for the Tokyo Olympic Games was seen in the Japanese capital Thursday, the day before the official opening of the Games, with some people gathering in front of event venues and others flocking to shops selling official Olympic goods.

But the festive mood was limited as the Olympics comes amid a novel coronavirus state of emergency that took effect on July 12 in Tokyo. On Thursday, the first day of the four-day weekend, traffic control was in place around the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, and only Olympic staff officials were seen going into and out of the stadium, the main venue of the international sporting event.

Meanwhile, people formed a long line in front of an Olympic Rings monument installed near the stadium to take pictures.

"I have bought a ticket (for an Olympic event), but the event will go without spectators," said a 43-year-old woman from Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward, who visited the site with her 7-year-old son. "But it was good that I could at least let my son see the place where the competition will be held," she added. Live spectators will be banned at most of the Olympic venues in order to prevent infection with the coronavirus.

An official goods shop near Yurakucho Station of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, was crowded with customers. "I don't think that the mood is very high for the Olympics, but I was seeking something related to the Games," said a male company worker, 26, who bought a T-shirt and a towel with the Olympic emblem.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]