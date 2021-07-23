UNESCO Finds Japan's Explanations about Korean Laborers Insufficient

Newsfrom Japan

Naples, Italy, July 22 (Jiji Press)--A UNESCO committee on Thursday adopted a resolution describing Japan's explanations about laborers from the Korean Peninsula related to its World Heritage industrial revolution sites as insufficient.

The World Heritage Committee's resolution expressed strong regret over Japan's failure to provide sufficient explanations about those workers, calling on the country to make improvements.

The resolution means that Japan will be forced to review the exhibits of an information center set up in Tokyo last year to explain the conditions of those workers at the Meiji-era sites.

The sites include the now-defunct coal-mining facilities on the island of Hashima, commonly known as "Gunkanjima" (battleship island), in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Nagasaki.

In 2015, South Korea opposed the sites' World Heritage registration, arguing that people from the Korean Peninsula were forcibly recruited to work at some of the sites. Seoul withdrew the opposition after Tokyo promised to set up the information center.

