Tokyo Olympics to Officially Open Fri. Night amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympic Games are set to officially kick off Friday night in an unprecedented situation as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the Japanese capital and other parts of Japan, as well as globally, with the opening ceremony taking place from 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) without live spectators at the newly built Japan National Stadium.

A total of about 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries and regions, and a team of refugees will compete in a record 339 events in 33 sports in the 32nd Summer Olympic Games. It is the second time for Tokyo to host Olympics, after the 1964 Summer Games.

The second Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed for the first time in Olympic history, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The host city is now under a state of emergency over the coronavirus, and a number of Olympic athletes and staff officials have tested positive for the virus.

The Games will run for 17 days until Aug. 8. Some events were already held Wednesday and Thursday. Baseball and softball returned as Olympic sports for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Games, while karate, sports climbing, skateboarding and surfing were adopted for the first time ever.

The Japanese delegation comprises 583 athletes and 477 staff officials, for a total of 1,060 members, the largest number for the nation in any Olympic Games. The host country aims to win 30 gold medals. At the opening ceremony, Rui Hachimura, who plays for the Washington Wizards in the U.S. National Basketball Association, and wrestler Yui Susaki will serve as flag bearers for the Japanese delegation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]