Suga Asks Pfizer to Move Up COVID-19 Vaccine Supply to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apparently asked Pfizer Inc. on Friday to move up the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine to the country.

The Japanese leader made the request during a meeting in Tokyo with Albert Bourla, CEO of the major U.S. drugmaker, at a time when local governments in Japan are asking the national government to ensure stable supplies of novel coronavirus vaccines, sources with access to the meeting said.

Suga thanked Bourla for Pfizer's distribution of its vaccine to Olympic and Paralympic delegations around the world free of charge. The Pfizer leader responded by saying that he prays for the success of the Tokyo Games.

The Japanese government is slated to receive 194 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the company by year-end. The Pfizer vaccine is used in inoculation programs by Japanese municipalities, but some of them have been forced to suspend appointments due to vaccine shortages.

The Suga-Bourla meeting was joined by Japanese administrative reform minister Taro Kono, who is also in charge of the country's vaccination campaign.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]