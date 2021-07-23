Coronavirus Cases among Olympics-Related People Top 100

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said Friday that cumulative novel coronavirus infection cases among people related to the Games reached 106 the same day.

On the day, 19 people, including three who are staying at the Olympic Village in the Harumi waterfront district in the Japanese capital, were newly confirmed infected with the coronavirus. The daily tally was largest since the committee began July 1 to announce COVID-19 positive cases among those related to the Olympics, set to officially kick off at the opening ceremony Friday night.

Of the 19 people, three are athletes from abroad, including one staying at the athletes village. Ten of the other 16 are Olympic officials, three are outsourced workers and three are media people, according to the committee.

